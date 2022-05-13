Mayor’s chosen charities are celebrating awards boost

Mayor Tudor Thomas and his wife Mayoress Jan, pictured with KHS Head of School Mark Stockham ( Pic from Jon Davies )

Abergavenny Mayor Tudor Thomas presented awards and monetary donations to his chosen charities after raising £3,735 over the last year, as his term at Mayor comes to an end.

Having chosen the King Henry School Hardship Fund, Cyfannol Women’s Aid and Abergavenny Food Bank as his charities at the beginning of his term last year each charity received an award along with a donation of £1,245.

Representatives from all three charities accepted their award and cheque at the Mayor’s Parlour on the morning of Monday May 9.

Mayor Tudor Thomas said: “At the beginning of my mayoral term I chose these three charitable organisations as I have been greatly impressed by the excellent work they do in supporting a great number of people.

‘‘Each organisation is very deserving of these awards and I am sure the money received will be spent wisely in maintain this excellent work undertaken by staff and other volunteers.”

The Mayor has received plenty of support in his fundraising efforts over the last year from many local businesses including the Angel Hotel, the Kings Arms Pub and Cooks Galley.

As part of his fundraising, Mayor Thomas – who previously worked as a teacher at King Henry School in Abergavenny - has received several donations from individuals and businesses and has held various raffle events that have been ably supported by members of the local community.

“I am incredibly grateful for the incredible support from local people and businesses in my fundraising, and would like to thank everyone involved for their kindness and generosity which will hopefully make a big difference to people’s lives.”

One of the charities rewarded for their work was Cyfannol Women’s Aid, who have an office and drop-in support centre based the Monmouthshire Multi-Agency Centre in Abergavenny

Cyfannol Women’s Aid is Gwent’s leading provider of specialist support services for people who have experienced Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence, providing support to individuals and families at the most challenging times of their lives.

Their focus is on empowering people to rebuild their lives, supporting them to recover from their experiences so they can live a life free from fear.

Cyfannol Director Domestic Abuse Services Joanna Parry receives the award from Abergavenny mayor and mayoress Tudor and Jan Thomas at a presentation on Monday ( Pic from Jon Davies )

On receiving the award and donation, Joanna Parry, Director of Domestic Abuse Services at Cyfannol said: “This donation will make a real difference, helping us do more to support women and children who’ve experienced domestic abuse and sexual violence in Monmouthshire, potentially contributing towards essential costs such as transport to refuge, emergency overnight accommodation, as well as activities for children.