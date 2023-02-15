The Mayor's Auction and dinner (which will be taking place Friday, March 3) is set to be a great success, due to the fantastic donations from multiple small businesses and organisations in the town.
Attendees will have to opportunity to bid on a number of fantastic items including: a limited edition print from Bettina Reeves, Clarins gift set and aromatherapy massage voucher from Claire Price Beauticians, Vouchers from Extons, Anatolia’s, King’s Head, Kings Arms, J’adore Perfume and body cream from Shackletons, 3 mug Le Creuset set from Cooks Galley, and more lots promised from local artists and businesses.
All profits raised will be going to his three chosen charities – Help for Kharkiv, 7Corners, and Cwtch Angels.
The night will start with a 3 course meal, followed by the auction and tickets are £30pp.
Tickets can be booked by emailing [email protected] or calling 01873 735820, or call in to the office Monday – Friday.