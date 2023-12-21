Mardy FC nominated Abergavenny Food Bank as their annual Christmas charity again for this year with players being asked to bring an item of food to matches.
Unfortunately, the weather meant that only one game was played by the Club in December rather than the scheduled six involving the first and second teams.
Nevertheless, the players responded superbly as usual and with the Club itself also contributing, around two trolleys of food were collected and delivered.
Pictured with some of the contributions are Club Vice Chair Clive Harry and first team captain Matthew Wham together with Jane and Chris from the Food Bank.