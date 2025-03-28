A man has been sentenced after being caught with films and videos of child abuse. 24-year-old Louis Stubbs-Wright, from Llantilio Pertholey was handed a suspended prison term at Newport Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to four charges.
Mr Stubbs-Wright confessed to making two category A indecent images of a child, 30 category B images and over 250 category C. The defendant also admitted to possessing over 200 prohibited images of a child.
The offences all took place between July 15, 2018 and August 10, 2023.
The Judge handed the defendant a twelve week prison term, suspended for two years. Stubbs-Wright will also have to complete a two-year mental health treatment and a ten-day rehabilitation activity.
He will sign the sex offenders register for seven years and is now the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same amount of time.
Mr Stubbs-Wright must also carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and attend a 26-day accredited programme, as well as paying costs of £85 and a surcharge of £154.