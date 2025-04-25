WORKS to upgrade the sewage treatment plant at an open prison can now take place as plans to protect bats have been agreed.
HMP Prescoed was given permission for a replacement sewage treatment plant in April 2024 when Monmouthshire County Council also approved plans for new cells that have taken its capacity to 330 inmates.
But conditions attached to the planning permission also required a compensatory bat building be provided and a management plan for it be submitted to the council and agreed.
The council has now approved those plans and the conditions have been discharged.
HMP Prescoed is a Category D open prison and houses men and young offenders, many of which work on its Cilwrgi Farm which is around half a mile from its main building with others bussed off site to work in Cwmbran, Newport and Cardiff.
Prescoed is a satellite site to HMP Usk and was developed since the first building was built during the Second World War.