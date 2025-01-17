A MAN who stole a rugby club's 40 inch television has been ordered to serve two weeks behind bars.
Daniel Morris, aged 35, of no fixed address, admitted burgling Brynmawr RFC on Tuesday, November 26, and also making off with a 3ft speaker and a massage gun.
Newport magistrates heard that Morris, of no fixed abode, had previous convictions and was already in jail over other matters.
As well as an extra two weeks in prison, the court ordered him to pay a £154 penalty surcharge after he is released.
Youngsters at the club, parents and coaches walked Pen Y Fan after the raid to raise funds to cover the cost of the burglary and damage to patio windows.