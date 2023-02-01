Blaenau Gwent man, David McPaul, was sentenced to five years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to drug offences in court.
The 41-year-old appeared at Newport Crown Court on Friday 27 January where he pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs - heroin and cocaine, and possession of a controlled Class B drug - cannabis. He has been sentenced to five years and six months in prison.
Police Constable Owen Furlong, the officer in the case, said: “The neighbourhood enforcement team in Blaenau Gwent are committed to targeting those involved in this type of criminality, and I hope that this sentence acts as a reminder that drug supply in our communities will not be tolerated.
“If you’re concerned about drug supply in your area, you can report it via 101 or by messaging us on social media.”