A MURDER investigation has been launched and a man arrested after the discovery of a body in a city centre house.
West Mercia Police said a 54-year-old man was found dead in Brierley Court, Hereford, on Saturday afternoon.
A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder in south Wales that evening, and is continuing to help police with their inquiries.
Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Lougher said: “Officers attended an address in Brierley Court, Hereford on Saturday afternoon following concerns for welfare.
“Sadly, we found a 54-year-old man in the property with injuries who was pronounced dead at the scene.
“We have arrested one man on suspicion of murder, and he is helping police with their investigation.
"I would like to reassure the local community we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public."