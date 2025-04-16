NoFit State will bring their large-scale circus spectacular, Sabotage, to Hereford’s Merton Meadow this May. The Cardiff-based circus is collaborating with the nearby Courtyard Theatre to bring their Big Top to the site by the Hereford FC football ground. The two previously collaborated in 2018 on ‘Circus Mundi', which celebrated the 250th anniversary of Circus with a specially devised piece performed by the NoFit State Youth Circus for Herefordshire’s Family Festival. Sabotage comes to Hereford straight from a sell-out run at the Biennale Internationale des Arts du Cirque in Marseille, the largest contemporary circus festival in the world and will play from Friday, May 23- Sunday June 8. Tickets are on sale through the NoFit State website, or in person at the Courtyard Theatre. Cardiff-based NoFit State has gained a reputation for creating ground-breaking shows over its nearly 40-year history that not only delight and entertain audiences but also challenge and question contemporary issues. Sabotage audiences can expect an exceptional large scale circus spectacular with breath-taking skills, stunning imagery and NoFit State’s signature feel, directed by Firenza Guidi. Audiences can also enjoy the power of live music with an incredible live band at the heart of the show. Sabotage challenges the status quo. Saboteurs stand out. They stand up. They challenge the establishment. They are heard. Our personal journeys bring us to this place. Our struggles, and privileges, have shaped that journey. And yet we find ourselves in the common meeting ground of the circus tent, with the common language of circus. Sabotage explores our separation, and our belonging.