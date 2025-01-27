A man who was banned from entering Abergavenny for three years has been jailed after illegally visiting the town to steal meat, vodka, and lager.
Guy Seabourne was slapped with a three-year criminal behaviour order in 2022 that banned him from entering Abergavenny.
Newport Magistrates Court heard that the 38-year-old defendant had ignored the order on numerous occasions this month to go on a crime spree.
Seabourne, formally of Blaina, pleaded guilty to a number of offences between January 12 and January 15 and admitted he was in breach of his criminal behaviour order.
As well as stealing San Miguel lager worth £14 from B&M and vodka worth £60 from Aldi, Seabourne also stole meat valued at £60 from Tesco.
Seabourne was sentenced to 16 weeks in custody.