A MAN has been remanded in custody on drug charges after police stopped a car in Monmouth and seized heroin with a street value of up to half a million pounds.
Newport magistrates heard that 5.5kg of the class A drug was discovered in a stop and search on the A40 dual carriageway last Saturday (September 16).
Vince Hall, aged 49, from Comfrey Close, Newport, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a class A drug and cannabis.
The court remanded him in custody to appear at Newport Crown Court on October 16.