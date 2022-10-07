Man airlifted to hospital following road traffic collision
Friday 7th October 2022 10:06 am
Share
(Stock image )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A man has been airlifted to hospital after he was involved in a three-vehicle crash which closed an Abergavenny road for several hours.
Gwent Police received a report of a road traffic collision on the Old Ross Road in Abergavenny at around 12.05pm on Thursday October 6.
The collision involved a van, a motorbike and a car.
Officers attended to assist with traffic management, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the Welsh Air Ambulance.
The 65-year-old motorcyclist rider was taken to hospital by helicopter for treatment.
Gwent Police announced that the Old Ross Road had been reopened at around 7am on Friday.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |