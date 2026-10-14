A man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after causing the death of a woman and seriously injuring two others in a collision on the A4042 near Pontypool.
Ronald Dowling appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Tuesday October 13 having already entered guilty pleas to causing death by careless driving and two counts of causing serious injury by careless driving in 2023.
The 66-year-old was driving his grey Maserati Ghibli on the road, between Cwmbran and Pontypool, when he lost control of the car in wet conditions and collided with a black Audi at around 1.30pm on October 26 2023.
The driver of the Audi, Sharon Berry, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.
“This is a tragic case that has resulted in the needless loss of a life and serious injuries to two others<’ said PC Spencer Clease, from The Collision Investigation Unit at Gwent Police.
“I would like to thank all those who assisted in our investigation and offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Sharon Berry.”
“Our thoughts remain with Sharon’s family as they continue to rebuild their lives.”
“Ronald Dowling did not drive to the required competent and careful driving standard and his poor driving in wet road conditions led to devastating consequences.”
“The importance of driving carefully at all times in all conditions is never more poignant than in this case because careless driving ruins lives."
“This is a reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel – your responsibility isn’t just to ensure your own safety, but the safety of everyone around you.”
Dowling was handed a 27-month sentence suspended for two years, and was ordered to carry out 250 hours of unpaid community work.
He was also disqualified for driving for four years.
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.