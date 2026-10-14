A pioneering storm overflow scheme in Torfaen has delivered an impressive reduction in spills into a river that flows from its source near Blaenavon to the River Usk.
Welsh Water Dwr Cymru’s storm overflow scheme at Pont-y-Felin Lane has helped to bring down the amount of spillages into the Afon Lwyd by 93 per cent in its first year of operation.
The nature-based programme brought lower construction costs and wide-ranging community benefits, offering a “new model” for more Welsh communities.
“This development has proved to be a positive for us and the community, with low-carbon construction that has slashed the number of spills, while delivering community parkland and reduced flood risks,” Steve Wilson, Chief Operating Officer at Welsh Water said.
“We want to build on the success we’ve had at Pont-y-felin and deliver similar green sites across our operating area. We have schemes in development but delivering them at pace will require early engagement and a clear, proportionate approach from regulators.”
“Nature-based solutions can play an important role in improving river health and delivering better value for money for customers.”
“Pont-y-felin is a powerful example of how we can work with nature to improve river water quality and build climate resilience, rather than relying solely on concrete and carbon-intensive construction.”
“One year on, the site is delivering encouraging results for the river, wildlife and the local community, while demonstrating a more sustainable and cost-effective way to reduce the impact of storm overflows.”
The site consists of a network of reedbeds and pools that retain stormwater before they reach the Afon Lwyd. As a result, the native wetland plants and natural processes filter out pollutants before they reach the watercourse. Not only does this site treat stormwater in a natural way, but it also reduces the risk of flooding to nearby properties.
According to the body responsible for looking after and supplying water services in Wales, the project saved around £40 million by not constructing conventional concrete storage plants. It’s also spared over 3,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.
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So far this year, there have been just six untreated stormwater spills. In 2023, there were 107 spills and in 2024, there were 91. The scheme, which cost £13 million, has prompted Welsh Water to call on environmental regulators to support the development of similar projects.
Cllr Susan Morgan, who sits on Torfaen Borough Council, was at the opening ceremony in October 2025. She said the scheme has made a difference to the lives of local people.
“The community has benefited from a pleasant place to walk and enjoy nature,” she said.
“At the same time a nature-based solution is drastically improving the quality of our much loved river, the Afon Llwyd. This kind of project shows how we can improve our environment, save on costs and keep up with the pressures of modern living if businesses, public bodies and communities all play their part.”
Welsh Water says it is now using the learning from Pont-y-felin to inform plans for further nature-based and hybrid solutions across its operating area, targeting investment where it can deliver the greatest environmental benefit.
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