Local government leaders, including those from Monmouthshire, have visited the Senedd to lobby the Welsh Government for what they call a ‘positive future’ for the borderlands spanning Wales and England.
Representatives from the Marches Forward Partnership (MFP), which covers, Monmouthshire, Powys, Herefordshire and Shropshire, were joined by organisations including NFU Cymru, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water and SP Energy Networks.
At a meeting on Wednesday September 30, they highlighted how the region can help strengthen food security, water resilience, energy security and economic growth.
The recent severe weather events across the region during the last 12 months, including flooding, prolonged dry periods and wildfires prompted speakers to address climate and environmental challenges. But it was stressed that tackling these challenges can also generate jobs, attract investment and create opportunities for rural communities.
The Marches Food Partnership has been working to improve food security in the area, and all leaders emphasised the importance of collaboration.
Abi Reader, President of NFU Cymru, said: “Food security is a national resilience issue, and farmers have a critical role to play in meeting that challenge. It was encouraging to be part of a discussion that recognises the links between food, water, climate resilience and economic growth. Working together across sectors will be essential if we are to build a more resilient future.”
“All too often we often debate the cost of action. What is talked about less frequently is the cost of inaction and that is what is being addressed here.”
Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, added: “Across our region we are already demonstrating what can happen when public, private and academic partners work towards a shared vision. Today's event showed there is growing momentum behind that vision and we want national support to help it succeed.”
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