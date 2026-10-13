Mari Lloyd Pritchard, Coordinator of National Music Service Wales, said: “Equitable access to music education is at the heart of the National Music Service. We are proud to be building on our partnership with the Urdd by providing free access to this engaging, digital platform, offering support to thousands of children and young people in communities across the whole of Wales. Just as importantly, Charanga Cymru is a bespoke, bilingual tool that enables more opportunities for young people to experience, enjoy and participate in music through the medium of Welsh.”