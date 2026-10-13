Free resources to help local people rehearse for Eisteddfod yr Urdd 2027 are now available for every local-authority funded school in Monmouthshire!
The Urdd was established in 1922 to give children and young people in Wales opportunities to learn and socialise in Welsh. It provides a wide range of activities for its members across Wales, from sport and the arts to competitions, adventures and socialising.
Next year, the event will take place relatively nearby at Tredegar House, in Newport.
Whether the act is a choir, party, solo or duet, free resources are now available through National Music Service Wales and Charanga Cymru to help make those all-important rehearsals a little easier.
Charanga Cymru is funded by the Welsh Government through National Music Service Wales, enabling every local authority funded school in Wales to access the bilingual music education platform free of charge.
For the fourth-year running, National Music Service Wales and Charanga are working with the Urdd to provide rehearsal resources for a selection of Eisteddfod competitions, helping teachers and pupils prepare, practise and build confidence ahead of the 2027 festival.
Hear it. Practise it. Build confidence.
The resources include backing tracks for a selection of:
- choir and party pieces
- solos
- duets
For 2027, wind instruments have been used to represent the vocal parts within the rehearsal tracks. This makes the length and shape of individual notes easier to hear, giving pupils a clear musical guide as they learn their pieces.
Teachers can use the tracks during rehearsals in school, while pupils can also use them to support independent practice at home using Charanga Cymru's Yumu student area.
Young people entering the Composing Music categories can also use YuStudio, the digital audio workstation available through Charanga Cymru, to develop and create their entries.
Llio Maddocks, Director of the Arts, Urdd Gobaith Cymru said, “The partnership is extremely important to us as we work to ensure that every child has the opportunity to participate in the arts and compete at the Eisteddfod. You can find accompaniment tracks and melodies for this year’s Urdd set pieces.”
“Supporting practice resources are available on Charanga free of charge, but please remember to visit your local bookshop to purchase copies of the pieces, where you can find the full lyrics and music, and support the Welsh music publishing industry. Go for it, and we look forward to seeing you soon on the Urdd Eisteddfod stage!”
Mari Lloyd Pritchard, Coordinator of National Music Service Wales, said: “Equitable access to music education is at the heart of the National Music Service. We are proud to be building on our partnership with the Urdd by providing free access to this engaging, digital platform, offering support to thousands of children and young people in communities across the whole of Wales. Just as importantly, Charanga Cymru is a bespoke, bilingual tool that enables more opportunities for young people to experience, enjoy and participate in music through the medium of Welsh.”
Schools can access the 2027 resources by clicking the Urdd Eisteddfod tab next time they log in to Charanga Cymru. Schools that still need to sign up for their free Charanga Cymru access can do so by visiting https://www.gwasanaethcerdd.cymru/site/charanga-cymru-ymunwch-am-ddim/
For teachers who are new to Charanga or the Urdd backing tracks, there are two online introduction sessions on October 19 and 20.
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