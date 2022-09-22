Magor railway station group receives national recognition
The efforts of a local action group working to bring about a Walkway Station for Magor & Undy received well-deserved recognition in a national awards ceremony held during the summer months by Railfuture, the UK’s leading independent organisation campaigning for better rail services.
The MAGOR (Magor Action Group on Rail) were awarded a Commendation in the Best Campaign category at the Railfuture RUG (Rail User Group) Awards, as well as a Commendation in the Best Website category.
MAGOR was established just over ten years ago by a group of public-spirited residents of the community of Magor and Undy, all having one objective: to open a railway station to serve Magor with Undy. The group was established by engineers, retired railway staff, a project manager and Councillors, and other skilled individuals.
The preferred site of the station is adjacent to the B4245, connecting with the bus services along that road. It will also be the first main line dedicated walkway station to open in over a century. The whole village is within a short 15-minute walk, or cycle ride, from the station.
Access to the station will be on foot, bicycle or public transport, with a few disabled parking spaces.
It is estimated that around 40,000 rail journeys a year were made from Severn Tunnel Junction by people from Magor and Undy prior to the pandemic, resulting in around 80,000 car journeys, there and back. The distance between the two locations is approximately 2.5 miles, so this amounts to 200,000 road miles travelled each year.
The plans for Magor and Undy Walkway Station will encourage and support Active Travel, help the modal switch from road to rail and lead to a reduction in carbon emissions and air pollution in the area.
Cllr. Catrin Maby, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and the Environment, congratulated everyone involved: “This is well-deserved recognition for this exceptional group, who have worked so hard and so long to develop their vision into a concrete plan. I totally support MAGOR and wish them every success in the future. These are exciting times for the Magor community.”
Earlier this year, MAGOR was nominated for two of Railfuture’s national and prestigious RUG (Rail User Group) awards. Following an audit visit in June, the awards were accepted as having merit to go forward to the Railfuture AGM. The result was MAGOR received commendations in Best Rail Campaign and Best Rail Website categories.
Full details of the Railfuture RUG Awards, can be found at www.railfuture.org.uk/RUG-Awards
