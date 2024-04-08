Monmouth Concert Orchestra consists of amateur musicians from Ross on Wye, Chepstow, Abergavenny, Raglan, the Forest of Dean and Monmouth. It meets once a fortnight during term times and is always keen to hear from potential new players. Its members range from 18 – 80 and there are no auditions although players are usually Grade V standard or above. Find out more about the orchestra at www.monmouthorchestra.co.uk