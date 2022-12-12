Cllr. Sara Burch, Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member for Inclusive and Active Communities (pictured), said: “We are very grateful for this funding from Welsh Government and the National Lottery Heritage Fund. It will bring about significance improvements in the way our heritage collections are interpreted, displayed and communicated. The activities planned in both of these programmes will help us to identify and share with people the stories related to our collections and our locality that celebrate the full cultural diversity of our Monmouthshire communities and will enable representation of all our communities at our museums. We look forward to working with Race Council Cymru to ensure our collections are relevant, respectful and inclusive.”