TV presenter Lorraine Kelly delighted audiences at The Manor Hotel in Crickhowell as she joined Book-ish to discuss her brand new book, The Island Swimmer.
Lorraine’s first fictional book has been described as ‘feel-good and big-hearted’, and focuses on the main character of Evie, who finds herself drawn to a group of cold-water swimmers led by her old friend Freya. Together they help Evie face up to the mistakes in her past, unlocking a treasure of truths that will reverberate through the community, and shake her family to its core.
The event was a sell-out, with many people on a waiting list hoping for last-minute access.
Emma, owner of Book-ish, an independent bookshop on the Crickhowell high street, as well as a store in Abergavenny, hosted the event.
Other events by Book-ish include Ann Cleeves and Clare Mackintosh.