If you are looking for something unusual for a Christmas gift and need a bit of inspiration, then Smiths of Newent final auction of the year on November 13-14 might be just the place to go. Not only does the sale include a huge range of jewellery, watches, silver, furniture, ceramics, glass, books and paintings but you can also find a fantastic selection of interesting collectables - which could possibly provide the most original and quirky gifts around.
For example a large antique leather covered giraffe standing around 4ft in height makes a really eye catching item for the home – although you might have problems with gift wrapping and fitting it under the tree! This example is thought to date from the first half of the 20th century and was probably sold by Liberty’s. The story goes that in 1927 a luggage maker called ‘Old Bill’ who worked for Liberty carved a large model pig which he covered with some left over leather scraps. This first pig was the inspiration for a range of leather animals made for Liberty’s by the designer Dimitri Omersa.
Amazingly ‘Omersa’ still make leather animals today at their workshop in Lincolnshire. However the original antique and vintage examples retailed by Liberty are much nicer and very sought after - with this example expected to sell well over its £100/£150 estimate. The range of animals made by Omersa was impressive with large size models of horses, rhinoceros, camels, tigers, hippopotamuses, rhinoceros, elephants etc.
Other interesting items which might please people who have an eclectic taste includes a set of bagpipes – perfect for a performance in the garden on Christmas morning! Smiths are even able to offer a formal Scottish dress suit complete with a pair of ‘exciting’ tartan trousers to go with them!
Continuing on the theme of quirky gifts Smiths sale includes a telescope for the star gazer in your life or even a pair of stunning Chinese antique garden planters if you are looking for something a bit more ‘classy’ than those offered at the garden centre. Other garden based items could include a Victorian cast iron water pump or even an aluminium milk churn. Copper kitchenalia is very on trend at the moment and modern reproductions have nothing on the quality of antique items which are far cheaper. For example a stunning Victorian copper samovar which could be real kitchen focal point is estimated at just £30/£50.
By contrast a large Elizabeth Frink screen print of a rather unattractive naked running man could well appeal to lovers of modern art. Dame Elizabeth Frink (1930-1993) was a renowned sculptor and print maker whose obituary in the Times noted the three essential themes in her work as "the nature of Man; the 'horseness' of horses; and the divine in human form".
Interestingly, although she sculptured many animals, religious figures and men – she rarely worked on the female form. This striking screen print is one of her rarer images and was produced in a limited run of just seventy - it is expected to make around £600/£800 or possibly a bit more.
For those who prefer more traditional prints there are two beautiful etchings by Robin Tanner – a very interesting graphic artist with a passion for nature, education and an active promotor of the Arts and Crafts tradition. Tanner has a dedicated following and his work is very sought after by collectors, with the two lots estimated at £200/£300 and £300/£500. There is of course the usual large range of modern and traditional oils, watercolours and even a selection of decorative bronzes to suit all tastes and budgets.
If you are having a dilemma regarding your dining arrangements on Christmas day then panic no more, as Smiths have several large dining tables in the sale and even the sets of chairs to match if needed. Two of the Victorian mahogany dining tables include interleaves so that they could easily extend to accommodate all the family when required and then be reduced back down to half the size for everyday use. It is no secret that formal dining furniture is at an all time low - so now might be the perfect time to snap up a bargain and impress your guests.
The fully illustrated catalogue for the sale will be available online from the 7th of November at www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk. Viewing for the sale will be on the 11th & 12th of November 10am to 5pm and on the morning of the sales 9am to 10am.
