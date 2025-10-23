It’s not always about what you say!
Many years ago I read this quote by Maya Angelou: 'I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.'
And I think it is so true.
Saturday 18th October saw us run the tenth Awaken MBS show at Chepstow Racecourse, it was an amazing day and as always it was a great to hold that space for people to join together to enjoy beautiful energy, joy and overall wellness.
We always look forward to this day and the feedback we always get is always, ‘I feel so much lighter, calmer and yet full of an energy’ The speaker rooms are always full and the buzz of so many people in the room makes us feel we have achieved our goal. Speakers, exhibitors and visitors alike always leave with a smile on their face for sure.
It is this that makes us really understand the quote above for it is not what we say to these people who join us, but it is how they feel when they leave at their end of their visit or day.
In everyday life I believe this is important for us all to remember that when we walk away from others whether in work or socially it is indeed how we make them feel that is most memorable. Our words obviously take on a strong part however when our physical presence is no longer there the feelings we leave behind every time will be what we get remembered for.
Just think about a time you were eating in a restaurant and the service wasn’t up to scratch or the time you were shopping and the person on the checkout was rude, how about if the TLC needed when with medics isn’t quite was expected, surely these are all occasions when others leave their mark either good or bad! Have you never walked away from a situation and carried how it made you feel sometimes for hours or can be days? If so remember this with your interactions with others for surely, we all want to be remembered by others as someone who leaves a feeling of warmth behind when we leave their company.
I bet over time you have shared stories about bad service you have received often though it can be reversed by how the follow up was dealt with. If good service, kind words and care follow a bad experience it can certainly make the receiver feel so different, if it is accompanied by an apology for the previous experience then the situation can literally be forgiven and things can move forward in a much more pleasant way.
So, always hold on that words are important but how you are leaving others feel is what gets you remembered.
