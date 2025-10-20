The weather up until this week has been an absolute blessing to work outdoors in but it’s all change this week. And with the clocks going back on the weekend, then it will feel more like winter for sure. Whilst I can make friends with the dark evenings by going home from work, lighting the fire and drawing the blinds, the dark mornings are always harder to enjoy. I will appreciate the lighter mornings next week and especially as I am now accompanied by my little resident robin. If I haven’t fed him before night melts to day, he is straight through the open patio door, demanding his breakfast loudly from the back of my kitchen armchair. Robins are very territorial – often to their disadvantage. As I watch the replenished feeding station whilst ‘planning the day’, he makes a big song and dance about chasing away the sparrows. Whilst he does that, a trio of blue tits come in and help themselves to the vacant breakfast bar. My feisty robin then returns ‘totally outraged’ and chases them off whilst – you’ve guessed it, the sparrows come and feed. All the time he is ‘defending his breakfast’, he is leaving it unattended for the ‘clever feathers’.