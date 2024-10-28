Residents in Powys are being urged by the county council to check their cosmetics for the banned ingredient Lilial and dispose of any products containing it.
Powys County Council’s Trading Standards Service are asking residents to dispose of any cosmetics they find containing the banned ingredient.
This follows a reminder issued by the UK Government’s Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) to the UK cosmetics industry that any product containing Lilial should have been removed from sale.
Lilial, also known as Butylphenyl methylpropional, was commonly used as a floral fragrance in various cosmetics, including perfumes, shower gels, and deodorants. Due to its association with harm to the reproductive system, the sale of products containing Lilial has been illegal in Great Britain since December 2022.
Cllr Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: "The safety of our residents is our top priority. We urge everyone in Powys to check their cosmetics and dispose of any containing Lilial. By doing so, we can help ensure the health and well-being of our community."
If you have purchased such products since 2022, report them to Citizens Advice on 0808 223 1133 or 0808 223 1144 to talk to a Welsh-speaking adviser.