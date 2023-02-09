Ahead of the most romantic day of the year, Dogs Trust Bridgend is making a special appeal for a resident who is looking for a home for the fourth time.
The five-year-old Lurcher originally found himself in the care of Dogs Trust Bridgend in November 2018 after he was found as a stray. Since then he has been adopted – and sadly returned - three times and has been waiting for it to be fourth time lucky since September 2022.
The team say he is a true gent with a big heart and so much love to give, they cannot understand why he has been overlooked by hundreds of potential new owners and has had to sit back and watch as over 150 dogs have been rehomed since he has been at the centre.
Angela Wetherall, Rehoming Centre Manager, Wales, says: “We are lucky enough to have seen hundreds of dogs find their forever homes over the last five months but nothing could really compare to seeing Conker finding a loving new forever family of his own.
“Conker is a fantastic lad who can be shy when it comes to meeting new people, and can react to some dogs when out and about, so we think this might be what puts people off adopting him. But with patience and time, Conker’s true personality will shine through and he loves to play and spend time with his human friends.
“He could live with children aged 14 or above but would need to be the only pet in his new home.
“With his stunning looks, Conker has become quite the model at the rehoming centre and will happily pose for photos to get him noticed on our website and social media channels but so far he hasn’t had much luck in finding the right forever home.
We’ve all got a soft spot for Conker and whilst we don’t want to see him go, we are hoping that there is a local dog lover who has space in their home and heart to give him a family of his own.”
Conker will need his new family to visit him multiple times to get to know him and be willing to carry on his training. He is a big foody and likes to eat his food without any interruptions, so when he is being fed or given chews, he will need some space to enjoy them alone.
If you could offer Conker a home, please visit his profile at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more.