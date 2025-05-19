Llangynidr commemorated the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a series of events on Thursday, May 8.
More than 90 local seniors were treated to a special afternoon tea hosted by the community council at the village hall.
As evening fell, the celebration committee organised a community barbecue at the Red Lion pub.
The day’s tributes culminated in a beacon lighting atop Llangynidr Mountain at 10pm.
Part of the community choir which sang a selection of World War II songs outside the Red Lion (David Davies)
The Beacon being lit by jubilee committee member Rosemarie Harris (David Davies)
Volunteers ready with the barbecue (David Davies)
The beacon burning well. It was visible from the village below (David Davies)