An historic pub near Usk is up for sale, with owners confirming that they will be moving on from the Monmouthshire countryside.
The owners of the Black Bear Inn, which is listed in the Michelin guide and is in the Estrella Damm top 50 gastro pubs, is on the market for £495,000 with room for over 30 guests indoors and a garden area in the picturesque surroundings of Bettws Newydd.
However, the business is set to stay for a little longer and the owners are still keen to welcome patrons until a sale is confirmed.
“As some of you may be aware, the business is up for sale,” they said in a social media statement.
“All is well here, and we are not selling in a hurry. Seven years of support from our fantastic customers along with lots of hard work from us and our team has created a healthy business.”
Couple, Josh and Hannah Byrne, have run the pub since 2018 and sparked outrage from the locals when they took over for taking the classic Sunday roast off the menu.
But since then, they have won the hearts and minds of their guests with many commenting online at the fresh perspective and new options they brought to the table.
The good news is the pub is still open to the public and there is plenty of time to enjoy what the Black Bear has to offer before the next chapter begins.
“We expect the process to take at least a year if not more,” their statement reads.
“Most importantly, all of our customers should know that until our very last day trading, whenever that may be, it will be normal service at The Black Bear.”