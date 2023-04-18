“In August 2022 I got the news that no one wants to hear; ‘you have cancer’. After being diagnosed with CIN1 (pre-cancer) multiple years before, I had since been aware that something may be wrong. However, the vast majority of people are able to fight the HPV virus which causes this, so, I had put it to the back of my mind. Unfortunately, I have a medical phobia, am neurodivergent and paired with multiple life changes and covid, I had neglected to follow up with the gynaecology team.