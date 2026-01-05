A local woman is celebrating 25 years since reaching her weight loss goal of three-and-a-half stone in 2026. She has spent two decades of that time as a Slimming World Consultant, and continues to share her lifelong passion with the community in Abergavenny.
As the new year begins, Shelly Willetts is celebrating a full quarter of a century since reaching her personal goal back in 2001, having lost almost 50 pounds and keeping it off ever since.
What started as a personal journey has grown into a lifelong passion. For more than 20 years as a Slimming World Consultant, Shelly has had the privilege of supporting thousands of people on their own weight loss journeys.
“Over the years I’ve learned that weight loss isn’t just about food; it’s about confidence, community, and compassion,” she said.
“It’s about having someone in your corner who understands the challenges, celebrates the victories, and never stops believing in your potential.”
“That’s the heart of what we do in group, and it’s why I still love this role as much today as I did on day one.”
Today, Shelly runs two thriving groups at Abergavenny Rugby Club, where every week she welcomes members who are ready to make a change whether they’re taking their very first step or returning to find their spark again.
This January brings some exciting updates to the Slimming World plan changes designed to make the journey even more empowering, inclusive, and health focused.
Firstly, members will be saying goodbye to the term “Syns.” Following a thoughtful review of language and terminology, Slimming World is moving towards wording that better reflects the organisation’s supportive, positive ethos.
It’s a small change with a big impact, helping members build healthier relationships with food and with themselves.
Alongside this, Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s leading weight management organisation is introducing a brand new category within the plan dedicated to healthy fats. From January 2026, foods such as avocado, olive oil, nuts, and nut butters will be even easier for members to enjoy confidently throughout their week. This update shines a spotlight on the nutritional benefits of these foods, recognising their role in heart health, brain function, and long lasting satisfaction.
It’s a modern, science aligned evolution of a plan that has already helped millions and one that Shelly is thrilled to be introducing to her members in Abergavenny.
“Reaching 25 years at target isn’t just a personal achievement; it’s a reminder of what’s possible when you have the right tools, the right support, and the right mindset,” Shelly continued.
“If you’re ready to make 2026 your year whether you want to lose weight, feel healthier, or simply rediscover your confidence my doors at Abergavenny Rugby Club are always open.”
“Here’s to the next chapter, the next success story, and the next member who discovers that they can achieve far more than they ever imagined.”
