Alongside this, Slimming World, the UK and Ireland’s leading weight management organisation is introducing a brand new category within the plan dedicated to healthy fats. From January 2026, foods such as avocado, olive oil, nuts, and nut butters will be even easier for members to enjoy confidently throughout their week. This update shines a spotlight on the nutritional benefits of these foods, recognising their role in heart health, brain function, and long lasting satisfaction.