It has been confirmed that Abergavenny and Chepstow's Wilko branches will not be closing next week.
It was announced earlier today that 52 stores across the country will face their final day of trading on Tuesday, September 12 and Thursday, September 14.
However, the future of Abergavenny and Chepstow stores still remain in the balance.
According to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) - who are currently overseeing the insolvency - discussions with parties interested in buying parts of the business continue, with administrators committed to preserving as many jobs as possible.
However, depending on the outcome of those talks, it is possible that further store closures may "regrettably be necessary."
Edward Williams, joint administrator, said: “In the absence of viable offers for the whole business, very sadly store closures and redundancies of team members from those stores are now necessary. The loss of these stores will be felt not only by the team members who served them with such dedication, including through the uncertainty of recent weeks, but also the communities which they have been a part of.
“We are enormously grateful for the support of team members during this difficult period and remain committed to doing all we can to help affected staff, assisting them with processing redundancy claims and working with relevant parties to help secure new employment as quickly as possible.”