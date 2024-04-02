Reflecting on the transition from winter to spring, Robb and Nicola Merchant share their excitement for the upcoming season and reflect on the vineyard's journey thus far.
Winter pruning is now complete, with 13,500 vines in total and the growing season is well on its way.
Despite the wet weather, the vineyard gate and Cellar Door reopened for the 2024 season. With opening hours every Friday – Sunday (including bank holidays) 10 am – 5pm there are plenty of opportunities to create memories at this esteemed Welsh vineyard.
In an exciting announcement, White Castle Vineyard has unveiled its latest releases, including the highly anticipated Cabernet Franc – a first for the UK and a limited release of just 300 bottles.
Visitors are invited to enjoy wine by the glass or join vineyard tours. Platter lunches are served 12-4pm, with Meze boards (perfect for sharing) now available. Head to the website as booking is advised.