Riverside Veterinary Care, with branches in Abergavenny and Ebbw Vale, have been awarded the prestigious Sheridan Award for excellence in veterinary business management and leadership skills.
The award was presented at the annual Vet Dynamics Conference last month, in front of an international audience of over 200 forward thinking independent practice leaders.
Gemma Barmby, Business Development Consultant at Vet Dynamics said: “Congratulations to Bernice and Helen of Riverside Vets for receiving the prestigious John Sheridan Award at the Vet Dynamics Conference 2023.
“John Sheridan was a pioneering individual in veterinary business leadership and management and this award is given in his memory to veterinary leaders in recognition of their dedication to advanced business development and outstanding leadership.
“Bernice and Helen have consistently demonstrated their commitment to their team and community. They seek new and innovative ways to provide the best care for their patients and clients while also prioritising the well-being and growth of their team.
“This award is a testament to their hard work and unwavering dedication to the veterinary profession.”
The Directors of Riverside Veterinary Care, Helen Rippin RVN and Bernice Fitzmaurice MRCVS, have become increasingly concerned about the veterinary profession in recent years due to the combination of increasing pet numbers, a shortage of highly trained vets and nurses, and the shift towards corporate ownership has put immense strain on the veterinary industry. Many pet owners are seeing their veterinary costs soar as practice owners try desperately to attract quality staff.
A recent survey carried out on pet owners across the Gwent area validated their concern as it showed that 50% of pet owners have delayed contacting a vet when their pet is ill, because they are worried about the cost of veterinary fees.
This can lead to the pet being more seriously unwell by the time they do get to the vet, which in turn can decrease the chances of successful treatment.
Bernice and Helen are looking at ways to make it easier for clients to access veterinary care when they need it. They remain committed to being an independent practice and are proud to serve the pet owners of Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire.