The Directors of Riverside Veterinary Care, Helen Rippin RVN and Bernice Fitzmaurice MRCVS, have become increasingly concerned about the veterinary profession in recent years due to the combination of increasing pet numbers, a shortage of highly trained vets and nurses, and the shift towards corporate ownership has put immense strain on the veterinary industry. Many pet owners are seeing their veterinary costs soar as practice owners try desperately to attract quality staff.