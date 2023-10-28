Throughout the day the Young Ambassadors took part in a variety of workshops - such as mentoring their peers, public speaking, and pupil consultations - as well as practical sessions delivered by external partners. Since 2017, more than 5,300 pupils have taken part in the year 5 playmaker programme, with more than 350 then going on to represent their school in the year 6 Bronze Young Ambassador programme. The programme, which has been recognised as best practice, is now being replicated nationally and internationally – proving a platform for young people to develop their leadership skills through sport.