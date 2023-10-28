Monmouthshire school children have been getting inspired to become leaders through sport thanks to the return of the Bronze Young Ambassadors Conference.
The annual conference took place at Gilwern Outdoor Adventure Centre on Friday, October 20. Children in year 6 represented primary schools right across Monmouthshire with the focus of the conference centred around health, wellbeing, physical activity and leadership.
Throughout the day the Young Ambassadors took part in a variety of workshops - such as mentoring their peers, public speaking, and pupil consultations - as well as practical sessions delivered by external partners. Since 2017, more than 5,300 pupils have taken part in the year 5 playmaker programme, with more than 350 then going on to represent their school in the year 6 Bronze Young Ambassador programme. The programme, which has been recognised as best practice, is now being replicated nationally and internationally – proving a platform for young people to develop their leadership skills through sport.
The Bronze Young Ambassador Programme is the start of the journey for many young people with four leadership academies established across all comprehensive schools in Monmouthshire. The leadership academies continue to embed messages set in the programme and provide opportunities for young people to support physical activity within their school and local community, whilst gaining vital volunteering experience. A clear route has been established for young people to develop their skills and gain employment opportunities through the playmaker to post 16 employment pathway.
As well as the young ambassadors, in attendance on the day were the Chair of the Monmouthshire Council Meirion Howells and Cabinet Member for Equalities & Engagement Angela Sandles.
Cllr. Sandles said: “The Bronze Young Ambassador Programme is such an important tool to promote the benefits of sport, physical activity and healthy living. It was great to see so many enthusiastic young people here in Gilwern today. They took to the activities whole-heartedly and seemed to get a lot out of the day. I look forward to seeing how our Young Ambassadors use what they have learnt today to help spread positive messages of wellbeing back at their schools.”
For more information on Sport Development programmes, or to contact the team, please email [email protected].