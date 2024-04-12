Tesco shoppers in Abergavenny have been called to help raise vital funds for food allergy charity.
Generous shoppers in Abergavenny are being encouraged to help an in-store fundraising campaign from Monday 22nd to Sunday 28th April to support medical research into food allergies.
For the fifth year running, Tesco is working with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the UK’s food allergy charity, to help raise awareness and support clinical research into food allergies by contributing 10p from every own brand Free From product bought in stores and online.
Customers also have the opportunity to round up their shopping at self-service tills throughout the week.
Natasha’s Foundation was founded in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse following the tragic loss of their daughter Natasha who had suffered a fatal allergic reaction.
Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “The work that Natasha’s Foundation has done to date has been fantastic and we are delighted to be able to support this for a fifth year.
“There are now 175 products in our Free From range, from meals and desserts to snacks, all created with great taste but without any of the allergens. We welcome any shoppers in Abergavenny to try these products or kindly round up their shopping at the self-service tills to help raise money for a fantastic cause.”