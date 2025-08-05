Llanfoist School's First Years were next onto the town's wonderful 22 hectare floodplain meadow gem. A Minibeast hunting session enabled them to visit the bug hotel which their fellow pupils had started in 2023 and had named 'Hotel Bugsylvania'. The morning also took in a pond dipping session on the Friend's financed and built dipping platform. Over the summer well over twenty species had been identified by the different schools, but one particular pond creature had not been viewed for five years. However, as Llanfoist's Year One teacher exclaimed, 'I can't believe WE found the elusive water scorpion again'. Said water scorpion was a great star as he whizzed around the pupils tray before being released back into the meadows pond. The Year One teacher went on to say that 'the children loved their visit' on a brilliantly hot morning.