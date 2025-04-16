The Black Bear Inn at Bettws Newydd and The Clytha Arms at Clytha are among a select number of and bars which have made it onto the shortlist for this year’s National Pub & Bar Awards.
The annual event, which returns to London on Tuesday 24 June, highlights an eclectic range of venues across the whole of the UK by naming 94 sites as the best in their respective counties.
In a change-up to previous years, the 94 County Winners will be announced live at the event, as well as Highly Commended venues for each area. In total, 256 pubs and bars have been shortlisted throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.
“The aim of the National Pub & Bar Awards is simple,” says Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which runs the event. “We want to showcase how brilliant these businesses are and how valuable pubs and bars are to fabric of society across the whole of the UK.
“It has never been harder in hospitality. Whether it’s a countryside pub with rooms or a city centre bar showing live sport, these operations deserve widespread recognition and more customers – hopefully the National Pub & Bar Awards can help with both.”
The awards night will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, ultimately, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.
On top of that, the 2025 event will launch the Top 10 Pubs & Bars in the UK list, which has been voted for by hundreds of operators from across the country.
The National Pub & Bar Awards 2025 is sponsored by Tyrrells, Booker, Cawston Press, ICRTouch, Randall Parker Food Group, Sky Business and Strongbow.