AS Christmas approaches, two local Members of the Senedd are urging residents to support small independent businesses, highlighting the crucial role these enterprises play in strengthening communities, particularly in the lead-up to the festive season.
Last Saturday (December, 7) marked Small Business Saturday, which is a day where appreciation is shown for the important role that small business play in our communities.
Laura Anne Jones MS, Member of the Senedd for South Wales East, made her comments as Storm Darragh swept across Wales over the weekend, causing widespread disruption and leading to warnings for people to stay at home.
Just before the storm hit, Ms Jones spent the day visiting and speaking to some of Monmouthshire’s fantastic local businesses, right across the county.
Speaking afterwards, she said: "With Christmas around the corner, I would urge everyone to shop local, if they are able to, and support the small businesses that have given so much to our communities. Our small and medium independent businesses have faced enormous challenges recently, with fire, flooding and dangerous winds - as well as battling high business rates, and struggling to compete with well-known online retailers.”
"Wouldn’t it be fantastic if every Saturday was a Small Business Saturday? Supporting our local shops, cafes, and businesses not only strengthens our communities but also keeps our high streets vibrant. We all know how much we would miss these businesses if they were gone."
Ms Jones added that “Our small businesses are often the heart of local communities, providing jobs and a personal touch residents that you just can experience online. Just everyone buying something small now and again, can make a real difference to their survival and success. She concluded, "This year, more than ever, let’s show our support for the hardworking people who keep our high streets alive.”
Similarly, Local MS, Peter Fox, met with business groups to discuss their concerns following the recent budget, and how the changes will impact businesses across Monmouthshire.
In addition to this, Mr Fox also visited several local businesses in Monmouthshire to show his support for shopping local, and to discuss issues and opportunities first hand, in addition to the Welsh Conservatives’ plans for small businesses in Wales.
Mr Fox was grateful to those who took the time to meet with him, stating: “Small businesses are the lifeblood of our high streets, and I will always shop local whenever possible.”
“It was great to meet with local business groups and local shops to discuss their concerns, but also the potential opportunities for them, ahead of this crucial Christmas period.”
“It is always vital that politicians not only listen to the concerns of businesses, but take the time to see their enthusiasm and spirit firsthand. This is what makes our small businesses thrive here in Wales.”
“As we celebrate Small Business Saturday, I hope we can all take the time to support our small businesses, who play an incredible role in our communities.”