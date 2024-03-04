Last Wednesday (February, 28) saw the Welsh Conservatives bring forward a Senedd Motion calling on the Welsh Government to scrap the Sustainable Farming Scheme Proposals.
According to the Welsh Government’s economic impact assessment, the SFS will result in a 122,200 reduction in Welsh livestock numbers, 5,500 jobs being lost, and £199m loss to Wales’ economy.
The Welsh Conservative debate calls on the Welsh Government to the requirement for each farm to have 10% tree cover and scrap the current Sustainable Farming Scheme proposals and to re-engage with the farming sector to develop a new scheme that has the support of the farming community.
The day also saw a record-breaking protest as thousands of farmers made their way to the Senedd to voice their concerns surrounding Labour’s agricultural policies.
Commenting on the debate, Peter Fox MS said: “It is clear why so many farmers have come out in protest against the way in which they have been treated.
“The government’s own impact assessment shows the devastating impact the Sustainable Farming Scheme would have with huge job loses, vast reductions in livestock numbers and devastating cuts to farm incomes.
“The proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme is simply not fit for purpose and must be reworked for the sake of our rural economy, our food security and our Welsh culture.
“I hope today allows us all to turn an important corner in finding a truly sustainable future for Welsh Farming.”