Laura Anne Jones, MS for South Wales East has today slammed Aneurin Bevan University Health Board after they published plans on Tuesday, September 12 to end overnight minor injuries provision at Nevill Hall Hospital.
This would mean the only overnight minor injuries facility in the entire health board area (serving Monmouthshire, Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent) will be the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport, while the Grange is for serious or life-threatening conditions and injuries.
The health board has started an eight-week consultation period including a series of face-to-face briefings.
Commenting, Laura Anne Jones MS, said: “This is clearly a worrying step taken by the Health Board and something I do not support happening in our region.
“Geographically, this would mean extraordinarily long commutes to hospital for many people within my region and would mean packed out waiting rooms and longer waiting times at the Gwent in Newport.
“Minor injuries is a service needed in Neville Hall, Abergavenny.
“So I would urge members of the public to reply to this consultation over the next eight weeks and ensure that their voices are heard.”