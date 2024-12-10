Local MS, Peter Fox, met recently with H. Shackletons and representatives of Community Pharmacy Wales to discuss the challenges facing community pharmacies.
H. Shackletons are a 5th generation business that has been operating for over 150 years. They offer a variety of both NHS and private services, and have premises in Abergavenny, Ebbw Vale and Hereford, covering nearby areas and practices.
During his visit, Mr Fox was told about the Pharmacy Funding Formula, the impact of increasing employers NI contributions, the cost of drugs and also free prescription delivery services. H. Shackletons also provided information on their future plans, and how they hope to work towards reducing the workloads on the NHS.
Following his visit, Mr Fox confirmed he would look to take up a number of the issues discussed with the Welsh Government and other relevant agencies.
Peter Fox, Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, has said: “It was very interesting to meet with H. Shackletons and Community Pharmacy Wales to discuss firsthand the issues faced by pharmacies in Wales.”
“We discussed a range of topics, ranging from the Pharmacy Funding Formula, to the heightened cost of drugs and the recent increase in employers NI contributions.”
“It is clear the Welsh Government has much to do in support of our pharmacies, and I will ensure that their voices are heard.”