Heads of the Valleys Tang Soo Do Founder, Angus Rogers, has recently returned from the USA after successfully earning his Fourth Dan Master's Belt.
After a decade of rigorous training and preparation, Angus traveled to Pennsylvania to test for this prestigious rank. This traditional Korean martial art form, emphasises discipline, respect, and perseverance—values that Angus has cultivated over many years of practice.
Angus said: “Achieving the Fourth Dan Master's Belt is not just about skill in martial arts - it represents a deep commitment to personal growth, teaching, and contributing to the community.
"This journey was more than just a physical test - it was about pushing me to my limits.”
Testing at this level is a culmination of years of consistent practice, overcoming challenges, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. It also involves contributing to the martial arts community by teaching and inspiring the next generation of students.
Angus commented: "This achievement is not just mine—it's shared with every student and instructor I've trained with. I'm eager to continue passing on the knowledge and values that have been so important in my own life.”
As a Fourth Dan Master, Angus is excited to continue teaching and mentoring students at HOV Tang Soo Do, helping students discover their own potential through the Korean martial art.
The club has a lot to look forward to over the next few months, including a second dojang opening in Abergavenny Leisure Centre on 24th September with Instructors Garen Kong and Geane Delos Reyes at the helm.
Both Karen and Geane have numerous years’ experience teaching and helping within HOV Tang Soo Do and this is the next step in their journey.
Angus said: “Both are top class practitioners and role models within the club. Their class will be open to all ages 8 and above and will encourage families and friends to all train together. It’s a very proud moment for me - seeing my students progress and start a club of their own.”
For anyone looking to learn self defence, your first class at either Brynmawr or Abergavenny will be FREE! To find out about the classes on offer and to sign up, please visit the official website: www.hovtsd.com