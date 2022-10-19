Local care industry heroes recognised at national awards presentation
Dormy Care was thrilled to receive two awards on Friday 21st October at Cardiff City Hall at the Wales Care Awards, organised by care industry champions Care Forum Wales.
The Wales Care Awards are an annual celebration of excellence across the Wales care sector, an opportunity to congratulate those individuals who have demonstrated outstanding excellence within their field.
Helen Davies-Parsons, CEO of the Group received a silver award for outstanding service and Kyle James, Head Chef at Foxhunters Care Community in Llanfoist received a silver award for Excellence in Catering
Kyle, described as a Welsh Icon in recent press coverage, has made it his mission to provide the ladies and gentlemen in the home with the best dining experience possible. He has campaigned to demonstrate how good food contributes to the wellbeing of those living in the home.
Helen won praise from her colleagues for working tirelessly through the pandemic, campaigning for PPE and regular testing, often staying away from her own family to work as a nurse when needed within her homes.
“I am extremely honoured to have received this award when there are so many deserving individuals here this evening. I have always loved being a nurse and will never take that hat off!
