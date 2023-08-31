Two sets of brothers have teamed up to host a charity football match at 1:30pm on Sunday, September 10 to raise money for Mind Monmouthshire.
Gavin and Liam Trinder, owners of the Whiskey Barrel Brothers business and Will and Eoin Duggan, owners of The Dugout Bar, will be hosting the match at Llanfoist Recreation Ground with all players being local business owners form the area.
Gavin said: “We have been working closely with the Dugout Bar brothers over the past couple of months to run different events with both of the business but we decided that a charity football match should be the next one.
“Mind Monmouthshire seemed like the perfect charity. Running your own business can be so stressful at times and it’s so important to talk to people. That’s the ethos behind what we are doing.
“We are hoping it’s just going to be a really fun day and if it all goes well we will lookout doing It on a yearly basis.”
The Whiskey Barrel Brothers business was set up in July last year and involves the brothers selling recycled whiskey barrels which have been repurposed into anything from drinks coasters to ice baths.
Will and Eoin began The Dugout Bar during lockdown when they turned a Rice Horsebox into a fully functioning bar which they use to cater at weddings, festivals and any other events they can find.
Gavin added: “We feel mental health is an important topic and should be talked about more and so that’s why we have chosen Mind Monmouthshire.
“We aim to raise as much money and awareness as we can for this charity and overall just host a successful event.
“We are also extremely grateful to all of the local businesses who have donated to our raffle so far.”
Following the football match, there will be live music, food and drinks to enjoy as well as the raffle.