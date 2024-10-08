THE recent launch of “Tommy Blue and Rex in Gigantic Danger” was met with warm praise from readers, raising an incredible £500 for the Wales Air Ambulance charity.
Set against the picturesque backdrop of Abergavenny, this enchanting tale follows the adventures of Tommy Blue, a wheelchair user who is empowered by various forms of magical transport, from chariots to dragons.
Accompanied by his loyal dog, Rex, the story is a magical exploration of friendship, bravery, and kindness, underscoring the importance of enabling individuals to achieve their dreams, regardless of their physical limitations.
Author, Jane Carter, passionately explained her motivation behind creating Tommy Blue.
“Although there is growing representation of wheelchair users in literature, I wanted to contribute and create a protagonist that is a wheelchair user but also fully enabled,” she stated.
The narrative begins with a fairy gifting Tommy Rex on his first birthday after learning that he would never walk. Rex possesses fantastical abilities that allow Tommy to experience different modes of transport, ensuring he is not confined to his wheelchair.
The launch event, held at the Wales Air Ambulance store in Abergavenny, was filled with excitement.
Attendees enjoyed a reading by Jane, along with various children’s activities like colouring and toys. The store also featured new soft toys for purchase, including a helicopter that transforms into a dragon, which perfectly aligns with the book’s magical storyline. Jane expressed her gratitude for the support from Liz Price and Dawn Lloyd, the kind ladies at the store, who she noted were just as enthusiastic about the launch as she was!
As she looks ahead, the next few months promise to be busy for Jane as she extends her efforts across Wales, planning events in shops, libraries, and schools. “I’m excited to see where this journey takes me next! While this may be just the beginning for Tommy Blue and Rex, I am focused on sharing this story first and seeing where that takes me,” she shared.
Jane is hopeful that her story will inspire others and infuse a little magic into the lives of her readers, proving that with a bit of imagination, anything is possible.