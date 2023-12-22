Earlier this month Llantilio Crossenny WI choir performed at St Mary’s Church in Monmouth (picture top right) at the Gwent WI Federation carol concert. Thanks to Jeanette Massochi and Margaret Parry for accompanying on the organ for the service.
Members enjoyed a festive December meeting crafting cards and decorations. Keiko (fellow member) demonstrated her origami skills much to the members’ appreciation. They then surprised themselves by completing their own creations after her well detailed instructions!
A collection was made to supply 10 food bank boxes for the less fortunate in our community.
After a buffet, secret Santa and mulled wine members were reminded of the Christmas Dinner to be held at Kings Arms Abergavenny on 17th January.
The President concluded the meeting by wishing everyone a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.