Earlier this year, Robert Price Builders Merchants donated 20 lengths of timber to Llantilio Pertholey School, which was used to make 60 bird boxes.
Year 5 & 6 students had been learning about their ‘Saving the World’ topic, which sparked an interest in increasing the wildlife around the school grounds with bird boxes.
Unfortunately, the school was unable to fund the project, so Elaine, Vice Chair of the PTFA, reached out to the local Timber Merchants, aka Robert Price, to see if they could help supply what was needed to build the bird houses.
“The amazing Janet Jeffries literally responded immediately saying that Robert Price would love to help the school out!” commented Elaine.
“The children took great care in researching the different styles of boxes for different birds and planned a wide variety of shapes to include as many species as possible.”
“Without Robert Price’s donation, this activity could simply not have taken place.” She continued.
"The team at Robert Price Abergavenny were mightily impressed by the new bird boxes the Llantilio Pertholey students made! It’s so rewarding to see the finished products after all of their hard work”, commented Marketing Director at Robert Price, Molly Pike.
“We hope they get some new residents moving in very soon, to bring our local wildlife into the school playground and support this nesting season. It will be a fantastic reward for the pupils and their superb efforts!” she said.
The bird boxes will help to encourage spring wildlife nesting in the school grounds, whilst woodworking is also a rewarding skill that helps to teach and encourage creativity, problem solving and craftsmanship.