Monmouthshire County Council’s Leader, Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby has announced the appointment of the council’s first LGBTQ+ Champion.
The role has been accepted by Cllr Ian Chandler, Ward Member for Llantilio Crossenny, who will be representing the rights and interests of the LGBTQ+ community in all council business and meetings.
Council Leader, Cllr. Mary Ann Brocklesby said: “I am pleased to appoint Councillor Ian Chandler as our LGBTQ+ Champion.
“We are committed to ensuring that all our work is inclusive and that all LGBTQ+ people in Monmouthshire can fulfil their potential and feel safe here.
“Saturday, December 10 was Human Rights Day which proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being – regardless of age, race, disability, gender reassignment, marriage or civil partnership (in employment only), pregnancy and sexual orientation. The appointment of Cllr. Chandler feels like a further step forward in promoting human rights for all.”
Cllr Chandler said: “I am delighted to be the Council’s Champion for the LGBTQ+ community in Monmouthshire. Despite the great progress that I have seen in my lifetime, LGBTQ+ people in the UK still face discrimination when accessing public services, at work and in education.
“Shockingly, two-thirds have experienced verbal, physical or sexual abuse, and nine in ten secondary school teachers say that pupils in their schools have suffered homophobic bullying. This has to change and I want to support LGBTQ+ people in Monmouthshire to have their voices heard.
“Like many LGBTQ+ people, I was nervous about finally ‘coming out’ publicly.
“I was fortunate that my family and friends are very accepting of me being non-binary and have given me lots of support in my journey.
“I want everyone, whatever their sexuality or gender identity, to feel able to live as their authentic selves with pride and without fear.”
Cllr Catherine Fookes, Cabinet Member for Equalities said: “This is an important milestone for the Council. It is vital that the interests and rights of the LGBTQ+ community are fully considered and included in all the decisions we make and the work that we do.
“We are very proud to have Cllr. Chandler championing this for us. I am sure they will bring valuable insight to council work.”