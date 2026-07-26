The B4558 Llangynidr to Crickhowell is currently closed due to a collision.
Dyfed-Powys Police has asked road users to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
The road heading to Crickhowell is currently closed.
The B4558 Llangynidr to Crickhowell is currently closed due to a collision.
Dyfed-Powys Police has asked road users to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
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