Llangattock have secured another life-saving Public Access Defibrillator, following a public fundraising campaign run by volunteers.
Through the volunteer's hard work and collaboration with the Welsh Government’s free defibrillator scheme, the community council, a local luxury hire boat company, and the Canal and River Trust; Llangattock community has potentially saved many lives in the future.
The defib has been fitted to the amenity block at the Lime Kilns, just above bridge 115 on the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
The fundraising campaign to pay for the bright yellow cabinet to house the defibrillator was run by the Llangattock Village Society (LVS).
Helen Burns of LVS said: “We’re grateful to everyone in the community who donated and helped in any way.
"Particular thanks go to Alasdair Kirkpatrick of Beacon Park Boats for his support and generosity, to the Canal & River Trust for allowing the equipment to be placed on their property, and to Welsh Government and The Welsh Ambulance Service/Save a Life Cymru for supplying the defibrillator and steering us through the process.
"Finally, we’d like to thank Llangattock Community Council for agreeing to take responsibility for the equipment.”
Alasdair Kirkpatrick expressed Beacon Park Boats' complete support of the endeavour, saying: “We are delighted to support this project. You never know when a medical emergency will strike.
"I am still recovering from a sudden illness six years ago and having a defibrillator so close will reassure our customers and the community of Llangattock should the worst happen.”
Sian Davis, Save a Life Cymru, Powys Community Co-ordinator Lead said: “Save a Life Cymru is delighted to have been involved in securing a new Welsh Government defibrillator for Llangattock community. We know that a person’s only chance of surviving a cardiac arrest depends on a bystander acting quickly; calling 999, starting CPR and using a defibrillator. A cardiac arrest can happen suddenly, to anyone, at any age, at any time, and having defibrillators located in busy locations can be lifesaving.
“You don’t need any training to use a defibrillator, but you can build-up your confidence by taking a few minutes to watch our CPR and defibrillation awareness film, just search the Save a Life Cymru website.
“Defibrillators are important to both residents and visitors to Llangattock , so look after them, respect them, they could one day save a life”.
Tim Jones, Vice Chair of Llangattock Community Council further highlighted the importance of the defib, saying: “When the Village Society asked the Council to take long-term responsibility for this life-saving piece of equipment, it was supported unanimously. We are grateful to them for doing all the hard work to help make Llangattock safer.”
Helen Burns added: “There are now three Public Access Defibrillators in the village and one restricted access Defibrillator at the Community Hall. We sincerely hope that none of this equipment ever needs to be used, but the community should be reassured we are now a heart-safe community!”
The other Public Access Defibrillator locations are:
- The Lime Kilns, Bridge 115 location by What3words: quantity.jots.mops
- The Horseshoe Inn, front exterior wall
- Reception at the Old Rectory Hotel