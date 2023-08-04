Sian Davis, Save a Life Cymru, Powys Community Co-ordinator Lead said: “Save a Life Cymru is delighted to have been involved in securing a new Welsh Government defibrillator for Llangattock community. We know that a person’s only chance of surviving a cardiac arrest depends on a bystander acting quickly; calling 999, starting CPR and using a defibrillator. A cardiac arrest can happen suddenly, to anyone, at any age, at any time, and having defibrillators located in busy locations can be lifesaving.