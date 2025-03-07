A 72-year-old Llanfoist man arrested for money laundering and tax evasion told the police “I’ve been a silly boy!”
Christopher Edwards of Steele Crescent, Llanfoist was investigated by HMRC in 2017 when a search of his vehicle uncovered 97.200 cigarettes, two carrier bags containing cigarettes and £12,480 in cash.
HMRC deemed the cash as made from unlawful contact and confiscated it.
He had previously admitted guilty to money laundering and tax evasion in 2009 after police officers discovered a van belonging to Edwards containing contraband cigarettes and alcohol.
Despite having no legitimate income, in 2018 Edwards transferred £150,000 to Thailand whilst under investigation, and later fled there in May 2019.
Upon his return to the UK in June, 2021, Edwards was arrested in relation to black market offences.
He pleaded guilty to tax evasion on September 3, 2021 and was given a community order with six months’ Rehabilitation Activity.
Edwards has repeatedly purchased properties in the names of friends and family without a mortgage. The properties were later transferred to himself or sold and the proceeds gifted to Edwards, including a property he currently owns in Llanfoist.
After agreeing to a Consent Order to recover the proceeds of crime, his Llanfoist home must now be sold and the proceeds paid to the government,
The balance of his bank account, estimated to be over £300,000 must also be paid to the government.
Adrian Foster, Chief Crown Prosecutor of the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division, said, “The CPS is committed to depriving criminals of their ill-gotten gains and will use our civil recovery powers to do so even where no criminal confiscation proceedings have been sought.
“Edwards was clearly making money from unlawful conduct, and we have been able to use alternative routes to recover around £850,000 ensuring that his criminal activity does not pay.”